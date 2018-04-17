First-team trio set to leave Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will offload three members of their first-team squad this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The north Londoners are reportedly ready to listen to offers for midfielder Mousa Dembele, aged 30, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer and has put talks over an extension on hold.

His Belgian compatriot and fellow contract rebel Toby Alderweireld, aged 28, is also set to leave. He is also out of contract in June 2019.

Although Spurs have an option to extend the deal until 2020, there is also a release clause that would allow the centre-back to leave for just £25m at the end of next season. They are tipped to cash-in this summer if Alderweireld does not sign a new deal.

And striker Fernando Llorente is also set to leave. The Spanish targetman was signed from Swansea City last summer but has struggled to make his mark for Spurs.