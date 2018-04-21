Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti declares interest in Arsenal job

Ex-Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he would be interested in replacing Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.

Following Wenger’s confirmation yesterday that he will stand down at the end of the season after 22 years in charge, Ancelotti threw his hat into the ring.

He said: “If they were interested, it would give me pleasure.

“But at the moment that’s it. My future depends on possibilities and projects that are presented to me, not just from me.”

According to the BBC, Ancelotti would be keen on bringing former AC Milan, Juventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo to the Emirates Stadium as an assistant coach if he got the job.

The 58-year-old Italian has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich last year.

He has previously coached the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach, twice with Milan and once with Madrid.

He also won the old European Cup twice as a player for Milan.

He won the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea in 2009/10, and boasted a 61.47 per cent win ratio during his time in charge of the Blues.