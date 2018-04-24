Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa named in squad to face Arsenal

Atletico Madrid have included Diego Costa in their squad to face Arsenal in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg.

The former Chelsea striker has been included in a 20-man travelling party for the match despite Atleti manager Diego Simeone having said last weekend that Costa had no chance of being involved against the Gunners.

Costa, aged 29, limped off with a hamstring injury during the quarter-final second leg against Sporting Lisbon. He has missed his side’s three games since then.

Simeone’s decision to bring him to London suggests that he does have a chance of playing.

Costa has a record of speedy returns from hamstring problems, most notably to feature in the 2014 Champions League final when he was forced off after just nine minutes of the match by a recurrence of the injury.

The Spain international and his team-mates are due to arrive in London tomorrow ahead of the big game.