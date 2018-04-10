GIF: Mo Salah’s cool goal celebration after scoring vs Man City

Liverpool star Mo Salah was coolness personified after scoring a vital away goal in this evening’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The Egypt international scored the first away goal of the tie to give his side a 1-4 aggregate lead in their quarter final tie that looks set to see them through to the semi-finals.

After levelling the match on the night, Salah was the calm at the eye of the storm. He stood perfectly still with his arms outstretched while his team-mates and fans went crazy.