GIF: Mo Salah’s cool goal celebration after scoring vs Man City
Liverpool star Mo Salah was coolness personified after scoring a vital away goal in this evening’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.
The Egypt international scored the first away goal of the tie to give his side a 1-4 aggregate lead in their quarter final tie that looks set to see them through to the semi-finals.
After levelling the match on the night, Salah was the calm at the eye of the storm. He stood perfectly still with his arms outstretched while his team-mates and fans went crazy.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? pic.twitter.com/mr2IMiskt5
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2018