GIF: Pep Guardiola sent-off during Liverpool game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been sent to the stands during this evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Liverpool.

Guardiola was sent-off for remonstrating with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz at half-time. The City boss was furious at the decision to wrongly disallow a Leroy Sane goal for offside.

The goal would have put City 2-0 up on the night and narrowed the deficit to 2-3 on aggregate.

Guardiola will now watch the second half from the stands.

You can see the protest that got him dismissed in the gif below.