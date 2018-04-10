GIF: Pep Guardiola sent-off during Liverpool game
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been sent to the stands during this evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Liverpool.
Guardiola was sent-off for remonstrating with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz at half-time. The City boss was furious at the decision to wrongly disallow a Leroy Sane goal for offside.
The goal would have put City 2-0 up on the night and narrowed the deficit to 2-3 on aggregate.
Guardiola will now watch the second half from the stands.
You can see the protest that got him dismissed in the gif below.
Pep Guardiola has been sent to the stands for the second half after clashing (again) with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz… pic.twitter.com/3ywfaQOP7x
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2018