GIFs and Video: Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko and manager Diego Simeone sent-off at Arsenal

Atletico Madrid have had defender Sime Vrsaljko and manager Diego Simeone sent-off inside the first 12 minutes of this evening’s Europa League semi-final first leg at Arsenal.

Vrsaljko was booked after two minutes for a foul on Jack Wilshere. And he was shown his second yellow card on 10 minutes when he caught Alexandre Lacazette.

You can see his reaction to the red card in the gif below.

Liiiiively start from Arsenal at the Emirates and Atletico are down to 10 men 🔥 2' ⚠️ Sime Vrsaljko booked

10' 🔴 Sime Vrsaljko sent off BT Sport 2 HD now. pic.twitter.com/dn6oxb4Y2I — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2018

Simeone was given his marching orders two minutes later for his overzealous protests.

Diego Simeone is not happy 😳 The Atletico Madrid boss has been sent off just 12 minutes into the game… pic.twitter.com/HLJ5PR4tlO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2018

He was given a fond farewell by the crowd at the Emirates Stadium.