GIFs and Video: Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko and manager Diego Simeone sent-off at Arsenal

Atletico Madrid have had defender Sime Vrsaljko and manager Diego Simeone sent-off inside the first 12 minutes of this evening’s Europa League semi-final first leg at Arsenal.

Vrsaljko was booked after two minutes for a foul on Jack Wilshere. And he was shown his second yellow card on 10 minutes when he caught Alexandre Lacazette.

You can see his reaction to the red card in the gif below.

Simeone was given his marching orders two minutes later for his overzealous protests.

He was given a fond farewell by the crowd at the Emirates Stadium.