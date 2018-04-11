Granit Xhaka out of Arsenal’s clash with CSKA Moscow

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out of the Europa League quarter-final second leg against CSKA Moscow tomorrow evening.

The Gunners travelled to Russia earlier today, but Xhaka was not on the plane.

He has been suffering with flu and did not make the trip.

The Switzerland international had initially been named as part of the travelling party for the game, but Arsenal provided an update to announce his absence.

The Gunners hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.