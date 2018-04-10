João Félix: Man Utd and Arsenal tracking £35m-rated starlet

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs tracking Benfica youngster João Félix, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

The Premier League rivals reportedly both had scouts at Benfica B’s recent game against União in Madeira in order to run the rule over attacking midfielder Félix.

They face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Manchester City and AC Milan, who are also credited with interest in the teenager.

Despite being aged just 18, Félix is already a Portugal Under-21 international.

Benfica are keen to keep hold of their young starlet. The report suggests they will only consider selling if they receive a bid of more than €40m (£35m). Given that Félix’s contract includes a €60m buy-out clause, the Portuguese side are under no pressure to sell him for a lower fee.

Félix is reported to have an agreement in place to become a client of agent Jorge Mendes, which would make him a stablemate of United manager Jose Mourinho.