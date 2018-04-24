John Stones linked with Man City exit

Manchester City are ready to sell defender John Stones this summer, according to The Sun.

The Premier League champions are prepared to offload the England international after he fell down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

Stones, aged 23, is currently City’s fourth-choice centre-back, with Nicolas Otamendi, Vicent Kompany and January signing Aymeric Laporte all ahead of him.

While Guardiola has been a vocal supporter of the former Everton and Barnsley centre-back in the past, he would reportedly be prepared to let Stones leave for the good of his career because he does not feel he has developed sufficiently to command a regular starting spot any time soon.

City would seek to recoup the £47.5m transfer fee they paid to sign Stones from the Toffees two years ago. That fee and the player’s £100,000-a-week wages would significantly limit the number of potential buyers.

Arsenal are touted as a possible destination for Stones, but that might be dependent on who is appointed as their next manager.