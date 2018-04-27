Jonny Evans linked with £3m return to Man Utd

Manchester United are ready to sign their former defender Jonny Evans for a cut-price £3m this summer, according to The Sun.

Northern Ireland international Evans, aged 30, will be available at the discounted price if, as now seems inevitable, West Bromwich Albion are relegated from the Premier League this season. The Baggies are currently rock-bottom of the table and eight points adrift of safety.

If they do go down, a £3m release clause in Evans’ contract will be activated.

United sold their academy product to West Brom for £6m in 2015 when Louis van Gaal was in charge.

But current boss Jose Mourinho is a fan and would like to bring Evans back to Old Trafford.

West Brom rejected a £10m bid from Leicester City last August and an £18m offer from Manchester City shortly after that. At that stage the Baggies valued Evans at £30m, but now face losing him for considerable less.