Jorginho favours Man City over Man Utd move

Napoli midfielder Jorginho favours a move to Manchester City over their local rivals Manchester United, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Brazil-born Italy international, aged 26, is wanted by both Manchester clubs and has been scouted extensively by both City and United.

But the player is said to have indicated that he would rather move to the Etihad Stadium than Old Trafford.

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to add a deep-lying midfielder to his squad, with Yaya Toure expected to move on this summer.

But United counterpart Jose Mourinho is in a similar situation. Captain Michael Carrick is retiring and Marouane Fellaini is set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Both clubs are also linked with Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Jorginho joined Napoli from Hellas Verona in January 2014. He has since made 153 appearances and scored six goals for them.

He is a versatile player who can operate as an out-and-out defensive midfielder, box-to-box player or deep-lying playmaker.