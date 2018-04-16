Jose Mourinho discusses Man Utd transfer plans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been discussing his summer transfer plans.

The Red Devils boss ruled out “crazy” transfer activity in the next transfer window.

Mourinho was speaking after his side’s 0-1 home defeat to bottom-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion, which saw neighbours Manchester City crowned Premier League champions.

He said: “We are not going to spend more than we can. We are not going to do anything crazy.

“We are just trying to improve a little bit more. That’s what we are going to try.

“Everybody will try to improve – like we did from last season. Last season we finished sixth and this season we are going to finish, hopefully, second.

“Next season, we are going to try to improve, but let’s see what happens. Maybe also City will invest massively and they don’t let the others close the gap to them, I don’t know.

“But it is not about us and them, it is about us and them and Liverpool and Arsenal and Chelsea and Spurs. It is not City and United. It is about the six.”

Last summer’s spending saw United spent £76m on signing striker Romelu Lukaku, £40m on Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic and £31.5m to land Victor Lindelof from Benfica, so Mourinho’s claim of not doing anything crazy does not necessarily mean there will not be large amounts spent on new players.

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Tottenham Hotspur duo Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are among the players linked with moves to Old Trafford.