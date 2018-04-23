Julian Nagelsmann distances himself from Arsenal and Chelsea jobs

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has played down reports linking him with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has been tipped to move to the Premier League, with speculation increasing since Gunners boss Arsene Wenger announced last week that he will step down from his role at the end of the season.

Asked if there was any truth to the rumours of him landing a job in England, Nagelsmann told Sky Germany: “I don’t think so, no. These are just rumours.

“I focus on myself and my team the focus is on nothing else.”

He added: “I’m not annoyed by the discussions.

“I focus on myself and my team and want to make a good game here today.”

Nagelsmann has earned rave reviews after guiding his club to the verge of Champions League qualification this season. He took charge just over two years ago, aged 28, after turning down a role with Bayern Munich under-23s.

He helped the club avoid relegation – they were seven points adrift of safety when he took charge in February 2016.

Nagelsmann took Hoffenheim to a fourth place finish last season and secured qualification to the Champions League playoff round, where they were beaten by Liverpool.