Jurgen Klopp linked with Real Madrid job

Real Madrid could move to appoint Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as their new coach this summer, according to The Sun.

Los Blancos are reportedly interested in the German boss if they part company with coach Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

Madrid currently sit fourth in La Liga – 15 points behind leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona – so Zidane’s future at the Bernabeu is likely to be dependent on how his side fares in the closing stages of the Champions League.

Klopp, aged 50, looks set to guide his Reds team to a top four finish in the Premier League this season, while they have also impressed in the Champions League.

German champions Bayern Munich are also reported to be interested in Klopp, who took the Anfield job in October 2015.

He signed a six-year contract extension in July 2016 and is tied to Liverpool until June 2022.

Klopp previously spent seven seasons in charge of Borussia Dortmund, guiding them to two Bundesliga titles.