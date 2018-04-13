Jurgen Klopp responds to Mo Salah transfer speculation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to speculation linking star man Mo Salah with a transfer away from Anfield.

The Egypt international has been touted for a move elsewhere, most strongly to Spanish giants Real Madrid, after a sensational debut season with the Reds.

But Klopp says he is not concerned about the rumours. The German boss is confident that Salah is happy at the club and aware that the team’s tactics bring the best out of him.

He told German publication SportBild: “I know that Mo feels very comfortable here.

“He knows that our style of play suits him very well. So I am not worried about a transfer.”

The Reds are also said to enjoy a close relationship with Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas. The 25-year-old’s contract is said to be under constant review, which suggests that an increased salary could be on the cards very soon.

Salah is currently on a £90,000-a-week deal. The four-year contract he signed last summer when he arrived from Roma ties him to Liverpool until June 2021.

He has scored 39 goals in 44 appearances for Liverpool to date, including 29 goals in 31 Premier League games.