Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Zeljko Buvac spending time away from Liverpool, club deny bust-up

Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is spending time away from the club, but the Reds have denied reports of a bust-up with boss Jurgen Klopp.

A club statement claimed Buvac is “spending some time away from the first team environment” due to a private matter and remains employed by them.

The Daily Record had earlier claimed that he had quit after a breakdown in his relationship with Klopp. The pair were reportedly no longer speaking to each other on the training ground, while Buvac – the man previously dubbed Klopp’s tactical brain – is said to be out of the loop on team selection matters.

Whatever the circumstances, the timing of Buvac’s absence – coming just a few days before the Reds’ Champions League semi-final second leg in Roma – is a blow.

The players were apparently informed that Buvac would be leaving on Sunday, the day after their draw with Stoke City, as attention turned to the Roma game.

Buvac is Klopp’s long-term no.2. He became his assistant manager at Mainz in 2001, and has worked with him at Borussia Dortmund and now Liverpool.