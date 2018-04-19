Layvin Kurzawa targeted by Spurs and Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head for the summer signing of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to the Daily Mirror.

The France international, aged 25, is wanted by both London clubs as they seek to strengthen at left-back ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Spurs are preparing for the exit of England international Danny Rose, who will reportedly be allowed to leave at the right price.

Chelsea missed out on Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and have apparently given up plans to sign him this summer. Despite signing Davide Zappacosta last summer and Emerson Palmieri in January, they are still looking to add more quality.

Kurzawa joined PSG from domestic rivals Monaco in a €23m deal in August 2015. He has made 25 appearances this season, but is not a regular starter and could be sold to free up space for the big-spending Ligue 1 champions to make more signings this summer.

His five-year contract runs until June 2020.