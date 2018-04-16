Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar available this summer

Monaco have indicated they are open to offers for winger Thomas Lemar this summer.

The France international has been strongly linked with both Liverpool and Arsenal. Until now, his club have been reluctant to part company with him but there seems to have been a change of policy.

Vadim Vasilyev, the Ligue 1 side’s vice-president and general manager, has confirmed he is open to offers for Lemar.

Speaking to French TV show Telefoot, Vasilyev said: “A few hours after the match against Paris is not the time to talk about the transfer window, but good luck to those who want to have him.”

The report claims that in addition to Liverpool and Arsenal, German champions Bayern Munich are also tracking Lemar.

Monaco have previously demanded a fee of more than £90m for the 22-year-old. Despite softening his stance on the transfer, Vasilyev is still expecting to receive a sizeable fee for his prize asset.

He added: “He’s worth a lot.”

Monaco were thrashed 7-1 by Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in yesterday’s league game. Lemar played the full 90 minutes in a central attacking midfield role.