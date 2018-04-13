Liverpool face Roma in Champions League semi-final

Liverpool have been drawn against Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds were pitted against their Italian opponents when the semi-final draw took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon today.

The first leg of the semi-final will be played on April 24 or 25, with the return leg being played on May 1 or 2.

The clash is the Reds’ reward for a 1-5 aggregate win over Premier League rivals Manchester City in their quarter-final tie, including a 1-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in this week’s second leg.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had earlier topped a group that contained Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor, then beat Porto in their last-16 tie.

The other semi-final ties sees German champions Bayern Munich face holders Real Madrid.