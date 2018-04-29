Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard accepts Rangers job

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has told Rangers he will become their new manager, according to the Sunday Mirror.

As we reported yesterday, the Reds legend had become the frontrunner for the Ibrox job and was told it was his if he wanted it.

Today’s report suggests that Gerrard has given the Scottish giants an answer and told them that he will take the job.

Gerrard, aged 37, is apparently set to appoint his former Liverpool team-mate Gary McAllister as his assistant.

McAllister, aged 53, is currently employed in an ambassadorial role by the Reds.

Gerrard coaches the club’s under-18 side, but is now set to leave that position for his foray into first-team coaching.

He is likely to see out the season at the Liverpool academy, then take up the Rangers job in the summer.

The former England captain is said to be excited about the prospect of going up against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, who managers Rangers’ Old Firm rivals Celtic.