Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard frontrunner for Rangers job

The Rangers manager’s job is Steven Gerrard’s if he wants it, according to the BBC.

Liverpool legend Gerrard, who is currently in charge of the Reds’ under-18 side, is the frontrunner to take charge of the Scottish giants.

Contact has been made between Rangers and former England captain Gerrard’s representatives.

The 37-year-old has reportedly been offered the Ibrox job and must now decide whether to take it.

If he does, he will go up against his former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who is in charge of Scottish champions and Rangers’ fierce local rivals Celtic.

Graeme Murty, aged 43, has been in interim charge of the club since October after Pedro Caixinha’s brief spell at the helm.

Rangers have other candidates on their shortlist, but have decided Gerrard is the man they want.

He has no senior coaching experience, having taken up his current role soon after hanging up his boots, but was previously interviewed for the MK Dons job.