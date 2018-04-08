Liverpool linked with Christian Koffi signing

Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Monaco starlet Christian Koffi, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old is out of contract on June 30 and is yet to agree a new deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Central midfielder Koffi, who can also operate as a winger, has been part of the Monaco Under-19 side that played in the UEFA Youth League this season.

He is reportedly not being lined up for Jurgen Klopp’s first team and is likely to link up with Steven Gerrard’s under-18 side if he makes the switch to Merseyside.

Monaco would be entitled to a small compensation package if he leaves them at the end of his contract, but the fee payable by Liverpool would be relatively modest.

The Reds have long been linked with another Monaco winger, France international Thomas Lemar. Klopp reportedly retains his interest in the 22-year-old and could also move for him this summer.