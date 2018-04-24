Liverpool players look ahead to Roma game
Liverpool’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield.
Ahead of the big game, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have given some insight into the mood inside their ranks.
Midfielder James Milner joked that he was expecting another quiet night at Anfield.
It’s that time again. Ready for another quiet European night at Anfield #bringthenoise #CLsemis #allezallezallez pic.twitter.com/Xy9DgzCT9w
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 23, 2018
Defender Virgil van Dijk indicated that he couldn’t wait for kick-off.
1 day to go! #UCL #YNWA pic.twitter.com/YP1xGdoCh4
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 23, 2018
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced he is ready.
Preparations done ✔️ ready for tomorrow. #YNWA #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/MF9nISXpTc
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 23, 2018
Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum issued a rallying cry.
Let’s do it together! #weareliverpool #YNWA #UCL @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/1WgJun3ueR
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 23, 2018