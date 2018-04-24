Liverpool players look ahead to Roma game

Liverpool’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield.

Ahead of the big game, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have given some insight into the mood inside their ranks.

Midfielder James Milner joked that he was expecting another quiet night at Anfield.

Defender Virgil van Dijk indicated that he couldn’t wait for kick-off.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced he is ready.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum issued a rallying cry.