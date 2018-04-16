Liverpool prepare summer move for Piotr Zielinski

Liverpool are lining up a summer approach for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, according to The Sun.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was keen on the Poland international before he left Udinese for Naples two years ago. He is tipped to reignite his interest in the 23-year-old in the next transfer window.

But Klopp is unlikely to get his man on the cheap. Napoli will reportedly demand a fee of more than £57m in order to part company with a player who is under contract until June 2021.

Napoli are flying high in Serie A this season, but Zielinski has found himself on the fringes of coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans. He has been restricted to just 10 league starts this term and has mainly been deployed from the bench.

The attack-minded midfielder, who can operate on either flank, has scored eight goals so far this season.

Zielinski has spent his entire professional career to date in Italy. In addition to his time at Udinese and Napoli, he also played on loan at Empoli for two seasons.