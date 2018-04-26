Liverpool to rebuff £200m bid from Real Madrid for Mo Salah

Liverpool have warned Real Madrid that a bid of £200m will not be enough to land Mo Salah this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Egypt international has established himself in world football’s top bracket this season, further enhancing his reputation with two goals and two assists in the Champions League semi-final first leg win over Roma on Tuesday night.

Salah was already being touted for a summer switch to the Bernabeu, but Liverpool insist he will not be sold even for a world record fee.

The Reds want to make him a central figure and buck the recent trend of losing their star men to La Liga in big money deals.

Salah, aged 25, has four years to run on the £90,000-a-week deal he signed when he joined from Roma last summer. But the Anfield hierarchy are reviewing his terms and he is likely to be offered an improved deal to keep his suitors at bay.