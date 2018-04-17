Skip to main content

Liverpool star urges fans not to tell Jurgen Klopp what he’s up to

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has enhanced his wild man image after getting stuck into a big bucket of popcorn.

The former England international spent Monday evening in front of his home cinema – complete with glasses – with his snack on his lap.

Posting a selfie of himself and his popcorn to Instagram, Milner urged his fans not to grass him up to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

He wrote: “Had a heavy night on the popcorn… good job training is later tomorrow! #wildnight #don’ttellthegaffa #megabucket #cinema.”