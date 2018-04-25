Liverpool starlet seeks private tuition from Mo Salah

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo is hoping to take some one-to-one training sessions with Mo Salah.

Tweeting during last night’s Champions League semi-final first leg, Ojo revealed he was hoping to pick up some tips from his colleague. Salah scored two goals and bagged two assists in a 5-2 win over his former club.

Ojo wrote: “The boys moving maaaaaddddd! @mosalah teach me ‍♂️.”

The England Under-21 international, aged 20, has been on loan at Fulham since August, so he hasn’t had much of an opportunity to see Salah at close-quarters this season.