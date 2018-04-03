Liverpool starter out of Man City game, unlikely to play again this season

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Cameroon international needs surgery on a thigh injury he sustained during Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace.

Matip completed the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, but scans taken since the match have revealed that he needs an operation.

The 26-year-old looked certain to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

Instead it looks like Dejan Lovren will come into the team for the big game – and play a prominent role in the team for the rest of the campaign.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to discuss Matip’s injury in more detail when he faces reporters at Melwood this afternoon for his press conference ahead of the City clash.

The German had already lost attacking midfielder Adam Lallana, who was stretchered off with a hamstring injury during the Palace game.