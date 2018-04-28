Liverpool in talks to sign Brazilian wonderkid Reinier Jesus

Liverpool have opened talks over a deal to sign Flamengo starlet Reinier Jesus, according to the Brazilian side’s former president Kleber Leite.

The Reds are reportedly in discussions with the 16-year-old’s family about a switch to Anfield.

Reinier would not be allowed to move to the UK until he turns 18, so the Premier League club would have to wait two years before they would be able to finalise the transfer.

The youngster is under contract with his current club until June 2021.

Leite claims Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Reinier for some time and have now stepped up their interest by beginning talks.

He indicated that he expects the teenager to leave after his 18th birthday, which coincides with the January 2020 transfer window.

Reinier was the star player in an impressive Flamengo under-15 side last season. He finished 2017 with more goals and assists than any other player in his age group.