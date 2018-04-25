Liverpool team-mates send get well soon messages to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool’s players have been sending messages of support to team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he suffered a knee injury during last night’s win over Roma.

The England international was forced off in the early stages of the Champions League semi-final first leg with what looked to be a serious problem.

He suffered the injury while making a block tackle on former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov in the 15th minute.

Manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged in an interview with BT Sport: “It’s probably a really bad injury.

“If you can say that already before the scan then it’s never good news.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain looks certain to miss the rest of the season and this summer’s World Cup.

Here are the get well soon messages he has received from Liverpool colleagues.