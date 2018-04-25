Liverpool team-mates send get well soon messages to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Liverpool’s players have been sending messages of support to team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he suffered a knee injury during last night’s win over Roma.
The England international was forced off in the early stages of the Champions League semi-final first leg with what looked to be a serious problem.
He suffered the injury while making a block tackle on former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov in the 15th minute.
Manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged in an interview with BT Sport: “It’s probably a really bad injury.
“If you can say that already before the scan then it’s never good news.”
Oxlade-Chamberlain looks certain to miss the rest of the season and this summer’s World Cup.
Here are the get well soon messages he has received from Liverpool colleagues.
It was a good night, but soured by the injury to the Ox, who’s been fantastic. Get fit soon mate 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/yMJagxPSrf
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 24, 2018
Get well soon bro @Alex_OxChambo 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xm75pnijxo
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 24, 2018
Unbelievable win at Anfield!!👏🏻👏🏻
Get well soon bull @Alex_OxChambo 💪🏻💪🏻
🔴🔴WE ARE LIVERPOOL🔴🔴#anfield #reds #ucl #ynwa #lfc #championsleague #amp18 pic.twitter.com/yXdylro7zM
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) April 24, 2018
Amazing win at Anfield!
But still a lot of work ahead!
Get well soon bro @Alex_OxChambo #LK1 #YNWA #roadtokiev #LFC@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/Ct8TUNAKEI
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) April 24, 2018