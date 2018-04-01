Liverpool vs Man City preview

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Let’s look ahead to what might be in store as the Premier League’s final two representatives in the competition go head-to-head to compete for a place in the semi-finals.

Liverpool team news

The Reds look set to be without attacking midfielder Adam Lallana after he was stretchered off with a hamstring injury during Saturday lunchtime’s win over Crystal Palace.

Joe Gomez sustained an ankle injury on England duty last week and is likely to miss out.

Emre Can will be hoping to shake off the back injury that forced him out of the Palace game.

Predicted Liverpool lineup

It seems unlikely that Can or manager Jurgen Klopp would opt for the German midfielder to sit this one out if there is any chance of him playing, so he looks set to start.

Gomez’s likely absence and the fact that Nathaniel Clyne is yet to play this season could see Klopp drop his preference for rotating his right-backs and stick with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Joel Matip is likely to continue alongside Virgil van Dijk ahead of Dejan Lovren.

Probable Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester City team news

John Stones (concussion), Sergio Aguero (knee) and Fabian Delph (muscular injury) are all doubts for this game, but will probably be available.

Long-term absentee Benjamin Mendy is still sidelined with his knee injury.

Predicted Manchester City lineup

City coach Pep Guardiola looks unlikely to meddle with the team that recorded a 1-3 win at Everton on Saturday evening. If so, January signing Aymeric Laporte will be deployed at left-back.

Guardiola’s main decisions will involve decided whether to bring John Stones back into the side after his concussion and whether Sergio Aguero should star. But he looks likely to stick with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi in central defence and Gabriel Jesus in attack.

Probable Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Jesus, Sane

Previous meeting

City beat Liverpool 5-0 back in August. That game is best remembered for the red card shown to Sadio Mane – at that stage the Premier League’s form player – for his challenge on goalkeeper Ederson. The Reds had looked strong before Mane’s first-half dismissal.

In the reverse fixture at Anfield in January, Liverpool inflicted City’s first league defeat of the season.

Betting Odds

Premier League champions elect City are the favourites to win the first leg, despite the game being played at Anfield. Bookmakers 888sport have Pep Guardiola’s side at 7/5 to win the one. Liverpool are 19/10 and the draw is 5/2.