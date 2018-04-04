Liverpool vs Man City team news

Liverpool face Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield this evening. Here is the team news on the day of the match.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are without centre-back Joel Matip (thigh), who is unlikely to play again this season after suffering an injury that requires surgery during last weekend’s win at Crystal Palace.

Attacking midfielder Adam Lallana (hamstring) was stretchered off during the Palace game and is also ruled out.

Right-back Joe Gomez (ankle) remains sidelined with the injury he sustained on England duty last month.

Midfielder Emre Can (back) missed the trip to Selhurst Park and is a doubt for tonight’s game, but he is likely to play if there is any possibility of him doing so.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (knee) has been ruled out of this evening’s game. Brazil international Gabriel Jesus is likely to continue to lead the line in his absence.

Centre-back John Stones should have shaken off the concussion he suffered on England duty last week, but Pep Guardiola may stick with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi.

Aymeric Laporte played at left-back during the win over Everton last weekend. Guardiola would not be drawn on whether he would continue and pointed out that Danilo and Fabian Delph are also available.

Another left-back, long-term absentee Benjamin Mendy (knee), remains sidelined.