Liverpool vs Roma team news

Liverpool have no fresh injury worries as they prepare to face Roma in tomorrow evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

The newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year, Mohamed Salah, is set to go up against the club from which he joined the Reds in a club record deal last summer.

He returned to Merseyside to continue the preparations shortly after collecting his award at a ceremony in London on Sunday night.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne missed last weekend’s game against West Bromwich Albion with a muscle problem, but trained at Melwood today.

Emre Can (back) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) remain sidelined, while defender Joel Matio (thigh) is out for the rest of the season.

Roma rested Aleksandar Kolarov, Alessandro Florenzi, Daniele de Rossi and Edin Dzeko for their win over Spal last weekend. All four are expected to return to the fold tomorrow evening’s match at Anfield.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco was coy over whether he would deploy a back-three or a back-four, but revealed that he would make a straight choice between Cengiz Under and Patrik Schick for one of his attacking roles.