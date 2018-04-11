Liverpool’s dressing room celebrations after beating Man City

These were the scenes in the away dressing room at the Etihad Stadium after Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City.

The Reds won 1-2 on the night and 1-5 on aggregate to book their place in the last-four of the competition and knock Pep Guardiola’s side out.

Several members of the Liverpool squad, including Roberto Firmino who scored the Reds’ second goal, posed for a celebratory photo in the dressing room after the final whistle.