Liverpool’s Emre Can could be out for the season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can might have played his last game for the club.

The Germany international is out of contract this summer, yet to agree a new deal and set to leave on a free transfer this summer.

And the Daily Mirror reports that the back injury that kept him out of the Premier League victory over Crystal Palace and the Champions League win against Manchester City in midweek could now keep him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

He is certainly out of this weekend’s Merseyside derby and next week’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

In pushing to make himself available for the quarter-final first leg against City, Can is said to have suffered a relapse that is likely to keep him out for the reason of the season and could force him out of the Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Can’s hopes of playing in the tournament are reportedly touch and go at this stage.