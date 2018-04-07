Lucien Favre linked with Arsenal job

Nice manager Lucien Favre is on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

Favre, aged 60, is reportedly on the shortlist of candidates under consideration by the Gunners’ hierarchy in the event that Wenger leaves this summer.

The veteran French boss, aged 68, still has a year to run on his contract. But he has been tipped to leave at the end of the current season, with Arsenal set to finish outside the Premier League’s top four for a second successive campaign.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique have been touted as the frontrunners for the job, so appointing Favre – only nine years Wenger’s junior – would indicate a change of approach from the Gunners.

Favre is reportedly also wanted by Tuchel’s former club Dortmund and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The former Switzerland international turned out for clubs including Servette and Toulouse during his playing career.