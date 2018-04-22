Luis Enrique more likely to join Arsenal than Chelsea

Luis Enrique has moved closer to getting the Arsenal job after Chelsea cooled their interest in him, according to The Sunday Times.

The former Barcelona coach, who has been out of work since the end of last season, has been linked with both Premier League clubs in recent months.

But it is the Gunners who are now favourites to appoint the Spaniard because Chelsea are prioritising other targets.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri and Juventus coach Max Allegri are reportedly their preferred options to replace head coach Antonio Conte, who is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Blues’ hierarchy reportedly have concerns over Enrique’s temperament and wage demands.

That gives Arsenal a clear run at 48-year-old Enrique. The Gunners also have the advantage of being able to negotiate with and appoint the ex-Celta Vigo and Roma boss immediately, should they wish to do so, while Chelsea are still tiptoeing around Conte’s future. The Italian still has one year to run on his contract.