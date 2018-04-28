Luis Enrique wants £200m transfer kitty at Arsenal

Luis Enrique wants to spend £200m overhauling the Arsenal squad this summer, according to the The Sun.

The former Barcelona coach is the bookies’ favourite to succeed long-serving Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.

If he does get the job, Enrique will reportedly demand a large transfer budget to help him put his stamp on the squad.

Only strikers Alexandre Lacazette, signed from Marseille last summer, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, signed from Borussia Dortmund in January for a club record fee of £60m, are thought to be safe from Enrique’s transfer activity.

All the other members of Wenger’s squad are deemed to be disposable and many could be sold to help fund Enrique’s planned spending ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Belgium international Radja Nainggolan, who played under Enrique at Roma, is named as one player he would like to join him at the Emirates Stadium should he get the job.