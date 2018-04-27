Man Utd beat Liverpool to Martin Svidersky signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of teenager Martin Svidersky.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have seen off competition from Liverpool and Chelsea to sign the Slovakian midfielder.

Svidersky, aged 15, has signed a three-year contract that will tie him to the Red Devils until June 2021.

He took to his social media accounts to share a photograph of him putting pen to paper on his deal and posing with a United home shirt.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “A day i will never forget⚽.Delighted to sign my first contract with @manchesterunited 🔴.

“I would like to thank my family,friends but especially GOD for a big support♥. Many more things to come in future.”

Svidersky was also been tracked by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Antonio Conte’s Blues, and had spent time on trial at Celtic, Manchester City and West Ham United.

The midfielder, who is already fluent in English, was previously playing youth football in his homeland for Presov.

Svidersky will now become part of the Manchester United academy, which is headed by Class of ’92 member Nicky Butt.

He joins compatriot Alex Fojticek, an 18-year-old goalkeeper, on United’s books.