Man Utd bidding to beat Man City to Fred signing

Manchester United are hoping of beating local rivals Manchester City to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils are reportedly stepping up their interest in the Brazilian, who was strongly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium during the last transfer window.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his midfield ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and is now pressing ahead with plans to sign the 25-year-old.

Having beaten them in last Saturday’s derby, United could now beat City to the Fred deal.

In a similar situation to the one that saw Pep Guardiola miss out on Alexis Sanchez in January, City are unwilling to pay above what they consider to be a fair valuation. United could push the bidding above the £50m mark in order to get their man and it is unlikely the champions elect would be prepared to match that.