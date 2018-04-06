Man Utd confident of signing Willian

Manchester United are confident they will be able to sign Chelsea star Willian this summer, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils were linked with the Brazil international last year. The deal got as far as talks being held with Willian’s representatives, but did not progress any further because the player opted to stay with Antonio Conte’s side.

United are hopeful they will be able to get the deal over the line this summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho signed the 29-year-old for Chelsea when he was in charge of the Blues in 2013.

At that stage, he paid £30m to land Willian from Russian side Anzhi Makachkala. Chelsea will reportedly seek to recoup that fee if they sell the winger at the end of the season.

Willian is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2020, so the Blues are in no hurry to offload him.

But it seems United are prepared to match his asking price.