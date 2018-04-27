Man Utd hoping to persuade Ryan Sessegnon to join them

Manchester United are hopeful that Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon will join them this summer if he quits Craven Cottage, according to The Times.

The England Under-21 international was named Championship Player of the Year and Football League Young Player of the Year earlier this month after starring for the Cottagers this season.

Sessegnon, aged 17, is a left-back or left winger and has scored 15 goals in the league this table.

He is still part of Fulham’s promotion push, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side hoping to overhaul a one-point deficit to beat Cardiff City to automatic promotion in the final two games of the season.

Sessegnon insists he is focused on playing in the Premier League with his boyhood club.

United are hoping that, if Fulham miss out on a return to the Premier League and Sessegnon is sold, they will be able to convince him to join them.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his options at full-back this summer.