Man Utd linked with Neymar swap deal involving Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial

Manchester United are ready to offer Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in part-exchange to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

France internationals Pogba and Martial are being touted for a return to their homeland with big-spending PSG.

That could give United the opportunity to push for a deal to sign Neymar. The Brazil international, aged 26, moved to Parc des Princes last summer in a world record £198m transfer from Barcelona.

But he is not thought to be settled at the club, who suffered an early Champions League exit.

The deal would reportedly see United paying £50m plus Pogba and Martial in order to land Neymar.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi now both the wrong size of 30, Neymar is set to be biggest name in world football over the next five years.

He started his career in Brazil with Santos. He joined Barca in May 2013.