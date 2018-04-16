Man Utd and Man City vying to sign Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go up against each other in a battle to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Newly-crowned Premier League champions City and their rivals are already tipped to go head-to-head for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred. Spain international Thiago is reportedly a target for both clubs, too.

The 27-year-old previously played for City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, and joined him at Bayern Munich in 2013. He could now play under Guardiola for a third time, with City keen to freshen up a pool of midfielders that currently includes thirtysomethings David Silva, Fernandinho and Yaya Toure.

But City face competition from United, who were tracking Thiago when he joined Bayern from Barca.

They have reportedly earmarked him as a target for the next window.

But Thiago is under contract with Bayern until June 2021, so the German champions are under no pressure to sell.