Man Utd man talks up Juventus transfer rumours

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has indicated he is hoping to make a move to Juventus this summer.

The Italy international welcomed reported interest in him from the Serie A champions and hinted that he is keen on a return to his homeland.

He said he had not yet made a decision on his future, but he did nothing to deter Juve’s pursuit.

He told Sky Sport: “I miss Italy. Juventus is a great club. It is pleasing to interest these teams. I’ll do the necessary evaluations in due time.”

Darmian, aged 28, is well down the pecking order at United. He has made just five Premier League appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season.

He was signed by former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal from Juve’s city rivals Torino in a deal worth a report £12.7m in July 2015.

But he looks set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season when Mourinho continues to rebuild his squad and attempts to close the gap to neighbours Manchester City ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.