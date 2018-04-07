Man Utd move to sign Djibril Sidibe

Manchester United have made their first move to sign Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Red Devils are reportedly very interested in the 25-year-old and are keen to bring him to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

Sidibe, who can also operate at left-back or in midfield, appears to have leapfrogged another versatile Monaco right-back, Fabinho, in Jose Mourinho’s transfer plans.

The Portuguese boss has reportedly started laying the groundwork to sign Sidibe in the summer as part of efforts to strengthen his back-four ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Converted winger Antonio Valencia, aged 33, is United’s current first-choice right-back.

Sidibe is said to be keen on the idea of a switch to United.

The France international, who will turn 26 before the start of next season, came through the youth ranks at Troyes. He joined Lille in 2012, and moved on to Monaco in 2016. The five-year contract he signed runs until June 2021.