Man Utd players to be axed for Spurs game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will drop players who underperformed in last weekend’s defeat to West Bromwich Albion for the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Mourinho says those who were below-par in the 0-1 defeat to the Baggies, which handed the Premier League title to Manchester City, will be left out of the team he picks at Wembley.

According to the BBC, the United boss told reporters “some of the guys” that played against West Brom “don’t have a place” in his side for the Spurs game.

The Red Devils face Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture on Wednesday evening. Mourinho claims that will be an opportunity for some players to earn a starting position for the semi-final. He clarified that he was referring to players who had performed poorly against the Baggies.

Midfielder Ander Herrera was substituted at half-time, while Paul Pogba was taken off in the 58th minute. Mourinho said Pogba had not played any worse than some of his team-mates who had played the full 90 minutes and said the fact he was on a yellow card was a major reason for his withdrawal.