Man Utd ready to step up interest in Danny Rose

Manchester United are hopeful of signing left-back Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur in the next transfer window, according to The Guardian.

Manager Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his options in both full-back positions and is ready to step up his interest in Rose.

The England international, aged 27, hinted he was interested in a move to Old Trafford last summer. In the same interview, given on the eve of the season, he questioned Spurs’ transfer policy, wage structure and ambition.

Rose has had an injury-hit season. A knee injury sustained last season forced him to miss the start of the current campaign.

Without a pre-season under his belt, he has found himself behind Ben Davies in the pecking order for most of the season. Further niggles have not helped.

Mourinho was reportedly interested in moving for Rose in the January transfer window, but the former Leeds United youngster was injured again at the time.

He is keen to close the gap to champions Manchester City, who spent more than £100m on signing Kyle Walker from Spurs and Benjamin Mendy from Monaco last summer.

Rose, who is under contract until June 2021, would reportedly command a fee in the region of the £53m City paid for Walker.