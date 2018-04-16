Man Utd scout Kieran Tierney vs Rangers

Manchester United sent a scout to the Old Firm derby to watch Celtic defender Kieran Tierney in action, according to The Times.

The Red Devils have been keeping close tabs on the Scotland international for months, and were in attendance again yesterday to watch Tierney play in a 4-0 humiliation of Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Tierney, who has also played at right-back and centre-back, played the full 90 minutes as Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys eased to victory.

The 20-year-old is under consideration to become United’s next left-back, with Luke Shaw out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho and right-footed winger Ashley Young currently the Portuguese coach’s preferred option in that position.

He has been on Celtic’s books since 2005, joining at the age of seven. He already has 120 first-team appearances and nine Scotland caps to his name.

United are also linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose, Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon.