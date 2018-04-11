Man Utd scout Swansea’s Alfie Mawson

Manchester United are scouting Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils reportedly sent a representative to watch the Swans in action against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Mawson, aged 24, is under consideration as manager Jose Mourinho seeks to bolster his back-four this summer.

Mourinho has apparently received glowing reports about the centre-back, who won his first call-up to the senior England squad last month. He is yet to win his first cap, but made six appearances for England Under-21s.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been keeping tabs on Mawson and have been told that he will cost at least £40m if he leaves the Liberty Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Mawson started his career at Brentford. He joined Barnsley in 2015 and impressed while helping them win promotion to the Championship.

He joined Swansea for an undisclosed fee in August 2016, and has since clocked up 65 appearances and scored seven goals.